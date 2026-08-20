Al-Hilal have kept up their strong start in the Roshn Saudi Pro League, sealing a second successive win with a 3-0 victory over Al-Fayha on Thursday evening in the second round. Six points from two games sent "the Boss" temporarily to the top of the table.

The campaign had opened with a thrilling 4-2 win over Al-Faisaly, and Simone Inzaghi's side backed it up by asserting their superiority against Al-Fayha. Results keep coming for the Italian's team, even through spells when the attacking level dipped below what was expected.

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Savic opens the way for Al-Hilal

It took Al-Hilal 31 minutes to crack Al-Fayha's defence. Serbian Sergej Savic pounced on a ball that rebounded off the hosts' goalkeeper after Crysencio Summerville's shot, steering it straight into the net.

Savic gave his side a fresh attacking dimension with his advanced movement, and the Serbian's goalscoring habit rolls on. He has become one of the team's most reliable routes to the opposition net.

Mendes doubles the lead

Al-Hilal wasted no time after the restart. Sultan Mendes struck in the 46th minute to double the lead, handing his side a comfortable cushion and making any Al-Fayha comeback that much harder.

With two goals in hand, Al-Hilal held firm. Al-Fayha searched for a way back into the contest, but "the Boss's" defence dealt with everything the hosts threw at them and kept a clean sheet.

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The 81st minute brought a chance to stretch the lead, only for Summerville to waste a penalty that would have killed the game off early. The miss did nothing to loosen Al-Hilal's grip.

Al-Dawsari settles it in the end

Substitute Nasser Al-Dawsari applied the finishing touch in the 88th minute, ending Al-Fayha's hopes and wrapping up three points without any late complications.

Victory took Al-Hilal to six points from two matches and a perfect start in the Roshn League. They have scored seven goals across the opening two rounds and conceded just two. Al-Fayha, meanwhile, have absorbed another blow at the start of their campaign.