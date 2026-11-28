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Al-Hilal have reclaimed top spot in the Roshn Saudi League this 2026-2027 season from their rivals Al-Qadsiah and Al-Nassr after an important away win over hosts Al-Ettifaq.

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Al-Hilal won 3-1 away to Al-Ettifaq at the EGO Stadium in Dammam on Saturday, in the 13th round of the Roshn Saudi League.

The visitors flew out of the blocks. Hassan Tambakti had the ball in the net in the sixth minute after a scramble in the penalty area, but the referee ruled it out for offside and VAR later confirmed the call.

The breakthrough did arrive on 29 minutes. In-form right-back Mohammed Mahzari sent over a cross and English striker Ollie Watkins met it with a precise header that goalkeeper Marek Rodák couldn't keep out.

Al-Ettifaq weren't going in at the break behind, though. Five minutes before half-time they equalised, after three shots in a single attack that started from a corner.

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The Al-Hilal defence blocked a series of efforts before the ball fell to Álvaro Medrán on the edge of the box. His superb strike beat Moroccan goalkeeper Yassine Bounou.

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Al-Hilal came out for the second half with real intensity, pressing Al-Ettifaq for a second goal. It finally came in the 61st minute.

Serbian midfielder Sergej Milinković-Savić restored the Riyadh side's lead 16 minutes after the restart, expertly curling a free-kick past goalkeeper Marek Rodák.

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Al-Ettifaq pushed for a way back, but Scottish defender Jack Hendry killed off their hopes with a costly error on 74 minutes.

Mohammed Mahzari sent in another cross and Hendry tried to chest it back to his goalkeeper. Watkins pounced on the misplaced pass and skilfully turned the ball into the net.

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Watkins has kept up his fine form since arriving from Aston Villa in the last summer transfer window. That was his 11th goal in all competitions: seven in the Roshn Saudi League and four in the AFC Champions League Elite.

Nor is he just a goalscorer. The English striker has also set up six more, giving him 17 goal involvements in 13 matches. That's more than one a game.

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The win put Al-Hilal back on top of the Roshn Saudi League table with 33 points, two clear of Al-Qadsiah and Al-Nassr, who sit second and third respectively.

Al-Ettifaq, meanwhile, slipped to their fourth defeat of the Roshn League season. They stay seventh in the table on 19 points.