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Al Nassr v Neom SC - Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport
GOAL
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Video: Al-Hilal legend: Ronaldo is suffering psychologically because of Portugal's crisis

Al Nassr FC vs Neom SC
Al Nassr FC
Neom SC
Saudi Pro League
C. Ronaldo
Saudi Arabia
Portugal

Exciting comment from Sami Al-Jaber

Al-Hilal legend Sami Al-Jaber has launched a striking assessment of Cristiano Ronaldo's dip in form, after the Al-Nassr captain struggled through a 1-0 win over Neom in the 10th round of the Roshn League.

Ronaldo passed up a string of easy chances, the most glaring a penalty he missed moments before half-time.

Read also.. Video: after the missed kick.. Ronaldo squanders the strangest chance of the season!

Al-Jaber did not hold back on the Saudi programme "Nadeena": "Ronaldo is clearly suffering from a psychological crisis, because of what happened to him with the Portugal national team."

He added: "The Ronaldo we know does not squander chances like these, but he is suffering from a distracted mind. He always scores, and his performance today at this level is proof of what I'm saying."

His verdict went further still. "I follow Ronaldo closely, especially during the Real Madrid era. He used to score all the chances that came his way, and it is impossible for him to squander in such a way."

He concluded: "In my opinion, Joao Felix is the first star of the team and always decides the matches, but Al-Nassr do not have any striker of the same level as Ronaldo, so the team is forced to play him."


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