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Al Shabab v Al Hilal: Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport

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Video: Al-Hamdallah begins his goalscoring run with Al-Taawoun, with Al-Hilal his only disappointment

A. Hamdallah
Damac FC vs Al-Taawoun
Damac FC
Al-Taawoun
King Cup
Al-Fayha vs Al Hilal
Al-Fayha
Al Hilal
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Morocco
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Saudi Arabia

The Moroccan striker continues to shine

Abderrazak Hamdallah is off the mark for Al-Taawoun. The Moroccan striker has now scored for a fourth club in Saudi football.

Hamdallah led Al-Taawoun's attack against Damac on Wednesday in the round of 32 of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Cup.

He opened the scoring in the first minute of the second half, dispatching a penalty coolly to the left of Damac's goalkeeper.

It was Hamdallah's first goal since joining Al-Taawoun this summer, a move that followed the end of his spell with Al-Shabab.

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Saudi Pro League
Al-Fayha crest
Al-Fayha
ALF
Al Hilal crest
Al Hilal
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The 35-year-old had made his Al-Taawoun debut last Saturday in the goalless draw with Al-Khaleej, the opening round of the Roshn League.

Al-Taawoun are now the fourth Saudi club Hamdallah has scored for, joining Al-Nassr, Al-Ittihad and Al-Shabab.

Only Al-Hilal have missed out. Hamdallah played just a single game for them, a 15-minute cameo in the 2-1 defeat to Brazil's Fluminense in the quarter-finals of the 2025 Club World Cup.

Wednesday's strike was his 31st in the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Cup. He scored 20 with Al-Nassr, six with Al-Ittihad and four with Al-Shabab.

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