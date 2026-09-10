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Al Nassr v Abha: Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport

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Video: After the Clasico defeat, how did Ronaldo fire up Al-Nassr's players against Abha?

C. Ronaldo
Al Khaleej vs Al Nassr FC
Al Khaleej
Al Nassr FC
Saudi Pro League
Portugal
Saudi Arabia

The Portuguese star was not content with his goal

Cristiano Ronaldo proved decisive in Al-Nassr's win over Abha in the Saudi Roshn League, and not just with his football. The Portuguese captain got inside his team-mates' heads too.

Al-Nassr edged Abha 2-1 at Al-Awwal Park on Wednesday in the sixth round of the Roshn League.

Ronaldo opened the scoring, heading home a corner delivered by Brazilian midfielder Angelo.

The goal, though, wasn't his only contribution. Moments before kick-off, he fired up the dressing room with a rousing message to his team-mates.

"Let me tell you something, the last match is over and it has become the past," Ronaldo told them.

Saudi Pro League
Al Khaleej crest
Al Khaleej
ALK
Al Nassr FC crest
Al Nassr FC
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"The Don" was pointing to the 2-1 defeat Al-Nassr had suffered against Al-Ittihad last Saturday at Al-Inma Stadium in Jeddah, in the fifth round of the Roshn League.

He went on: "Today, in the first twenty minutes, we have to go in with all our strength, make them believe that winning today is impossible, the first twenty minutes will be decisive, lads, let's start with great strength today, let's go."

The victory moved Al-Nassr onto 15 points, second in the Saudi League on goal difference behind leaders Al-Hilal and ahead of third-placed Al-Qadsiah.

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