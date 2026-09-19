Video: After his rebellion and absence, Bezera gets his wish and officially leaves Zamalek

Zamalek's board, chaired by Hussein Labib, have confirmed a final agreement for the transfer of Brazilian Juan Alvina Bezerra to Shabab Al-Ahli of the UAE. The move ends the player's time with the White team after just one season inside the White Castle.

Bezerra had missed Zamalek's preparation period and stayed away from the team's matches after making clear he wanted to leave during the current summer window. That stance complicated his situation at the club as the new season got under way.

Cairo welcomed the Brazilian back last Saturday, ending a spell away from training. He insisted on a fresh challenge elsewhere, and talks with Shabab Al-Ahli moved towards a conclusion over the past few days.

Zamalek had already given Bezerra the green light to fly to the UAE for his medical, clearing the path for his transfer to Shabab Al-Ahli. The White club then confirmed the completed agreement today, Saturday.

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Zamalek said in an official statement: "The board of Zamalek, chaired by Hussein Labib, announces that an agreement has been reached regarding the transfer of Brazilian Juan Bezerra to Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai of the UAE, after the requirements set by Zamalek at the start of the negotiations in the summer transfer window this year were met."

The Brazilian played 44 matches for Zamalek last season across all competitions, scoring 8 goals and providing 12 assists. He delivered some notable displays during his first campaign with the team.

His goals and assists carried Zamalek through several competitions before his spell ended abruptly on his own request. Bezerra won the Egyptian Premier League title with the club last season, his first trophy in the White shirt.









Shabab Al-Ahli's official account, for their part, wrote: "They searched for the date of the announcement.. Dubai is the destination".











