Bayern Munich and Colombia star Luis Diaz paid a special and surprise visit to the home of Colombia's president-elect, Abelardo de la Espriella.

Some members of his family joined him, and the visit quickly caught fire across social media.

According to Marca, "the president-elect described the visit as being full of emotion and love, and praised the simplicity and humility shown by the Colombian star".

The new president stressed that Diaz remains faithful to his roots and his people despite his global fame and his representation of Colombia on the biggest sporting stages.

Marca commented: "Social media users widely shared photos and video of the visit, as fans celebrated this meeting that brought together one of the greatest stars of Colombian football and the country's new president".

It all comes amid controversy and speculation over the winger's future. Saudi club Al-Hilal want him, and they are preparing an opening offer worth 70 million euros to land him this summer.

De la Espriella takes over from outgoing president Gustavo Petro on 7 August.