German star Karim Adeyemi has sent an emotional farewell message to Borussia Dortmund and their fans, just hours after the official announcement of his move to Barcelona.

The Catalans confirmed the signing of the German winger from Dortmund on Thursday, tying him down to a contract that runs until June 2031.

Adeyemi followed his presentation and first press conference in the Blaugrana shirt by posting a video on his social media accounts, running through his most memorable moments in Dortmund colours.

His message read: "Four years I will never forget. Thank you to my team-mates, to the club, and to the fans for the emotions, the beautiful memories and the support. Black and yellow forever."

That brought the curtain down on four seasons at Dortmund. He played 146 matches across all competitions, scoring 36 goals and providing 22 assists.

Barcelona reunites him with head coach Hansi Flick, the man who handed him his first cap for the German national team while in charge of the Mannschaft.