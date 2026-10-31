Al-Hilal kept their Saudi Pro League charge rolling on Saturday evening, seeing off Al-Fateh 2-0 at Kingdom Arena in the twelfth round. The win tightened their grip on the title race and offered a timely response to their recent continental stumble against Qatar's Al-Shamal in the AFC Champions League Elite.

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The Leader walked out wanting to make amends with their supporters after that 3-1 Asian defeat. They also had one eye on their winning league run and on piling more pressure on their title rivals. England's Ollie Watkins and Portugal's Ruben Neves delivered it.

Watkins gives Al-Hilal the lead and Bono rescues the Leader

Al-Hilal wasted no time. Watkins broke the deadlock in the 12th minute, pouncing on a ball that bounced back off the crossbar and bundling it home for an early lead. The goal took his tally to five in the Roshn League this season.

Al-Fateh looked to hit back fast, and Wilfried Kanga almost levelled in the 17th minute, steering a header towards the bottom corner. Moroccan goalkeeper Yassine Bono got down superbly to keep it out and protect Al-Hilal's advantage.

Dominating possession at 70 per cent, Al-Hilal kept up the attacking pressure. Watkins nearly grabbed a second in the 37th minute when he latched onto a pass in behind and lashed in a powerful effort, only for it to deflect out for a corner. Then came the refereeing drama.

VAR technology cancels two penalties and ignites the encounter

Two controversial incidents closed out the first half. The referee pointed to the spot for Al-Fateh in the 44th minute, then headed to the VAR monitor and reversed his call once replays showed the ball had struck the arm of Mourad Batna rather than the hand of Al-Hilal defender Kalidou Koulibaly, according to refereeing analyst Mohamed Kamal Risha.

The flashpoints kept coming. Back at the screen in stoppage time, the referee reviewed another spot-kick, this one for Al-Hilal, and again waved it away. The first half finished with the Leader a goal up and complaints ringing around the decisions.

After the break, Al-Hilal set about guarding their lead while hunting a clincher. Al-Fateh pushed harder for a way back in, but the Leader's defensive shape and Bono's sharpness kept the sheet clean despite everything the visitors threw at it.

Neves settles the win at the death

The closing stages brought the tacticians into play. Jamal Sellami rang the changes to spark Al-Fateh's attack, while Simone Inzaghi sent on Mohamed Kanno for Nasser Al-Dawsari in the 79th minute to tighten his midfield grip and shield the lead.

Neves ended the contest in the 91st minute. His penalty made it 2-0, killing off any hope of an Al-Fateh comeback and banking the three points deep into stoppage time.

The result lifted Al-Hilal to 30 points and sent them clear at the top of the Roshn League, leapfrogging Al-Qadsiah and Al-Nassr on 28 apiece. Al-Fateh stayed stuck on six in sixteenth.

Another domestic win, another step forward. Al-Hilal have parked their Asian setback and kept their league momentum intact, handing their fans a fresh cause for celebration and returning the Leader to the summit.