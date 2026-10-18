Barcelona's Fermin Lopez stole the spotlight with a humanitarian gesture following the big 5-2 win over Real Betis.

Barcelona made it nine straight La Liga wins at La Cartuja on Saturday, with Lamine Yamal the standout star. Fermin Lopez kept up his impressive run too, one of the influential figures in the Catalan side's victory.





Grandmother's request settles the matter

The match took on a special character for Fermin. A large number of his family members, who live in the province of Huelva, had travelled to Seville to back him from the stands, something they do whenever he plays in Andalusia.

DAZN's cameras picked out the player's family in the La Cartuja stands, and at full time he headed over to thank them for their support. Mid-conversation, his grandmother pointed out a little girl holding up a sign asking for his shirt. "My boy, look at this little girl, she has come from Huelva. Give her a shirt."

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Fermin did not hesitate. He handed the little girl his shirt, and her face said the rest.

She could not hide her delight at the gift, and revealed that Fermin Lopez is her favourite player at the moment.

Things are going well for the Spanish midfielder after a difficult summer. He suffered an injury to the metatarsal of his right foot that denied him the chance to represent Spain at the 2026 World Cup.

Eight La Liga appearances this season, six of them as a starter, have brought Fermin four goals and three assists. He remains central to Hansi Flick's plans.