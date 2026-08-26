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Kasimpasa-vs-Trabzonspor-1st-week-Trendyol-Super-League-2026-27AFP
Ahmad Salah

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Video: A special song? Turkish singer celebrates Salah's brilliance

Ferencvaros vs Trabzonspor
Ferencvaros
Trabzonspor
Europa League Qualification
Super Lig
Hungary
Türkiye

The Egyptian king draws everyone's attention in Trabzon

Mohamed Salah did not need long to become the talk of the fans in Turkey. His brilliance on the pitch has now spilled over into the arts, with a Turkish singer dedicating a song to the Egyptian star in celebration of what he has delivered at Trabzonspor.

Oyku Gurman handed Salah his own special song after he scored twice to lead Trabzonspor to a 2-1 win over Basaksehir in the second round of the Turkish Super League on Sunday.

Gurman posted a video clip via the "Story" feature on her Instagram account, performing the song on stage at one of her events and repeating words in praise of the Egypt captain, including: "Allah.. Allah.. Allah.. Mohamed Salah".



There is a personal touch to it, too. Gurman hails from the city of Trabzon, though she grew up and was raised in Istanbul.



Salah has continued his impressive start at Trabzonspor across his three appearances so far. He drew the first against Kasimpasa. The team then lost to Hungary's Ferencvaros in the Europa League qualifiers, before Salah dragged them to victory over Basaksehir with an outstanding brace.

The forward joined Trabzonspor this summer after ending his spell with Liverpool. He also featured at a historic World Cup, leading Egypt to the round of 16 for the first time.

Read also: He cannot stop the hands of time: Postecoglou's boldness puts Ronaldo before the dreaded question

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