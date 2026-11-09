Video: "A Ronaldo fan in the heart of Barcelona": Fermin Lopez copies Cristiano's celebration against Atletico Madrid

Barcelona star Fermin Lopez sparked major controversy by celebrating in the style of Portuguese legend Cristiano Ronaldo after finding the back of Atletico Madrid's net.

Lopez fired Barcelona to a 2-1 win over Atletico Madrid in yesterday's La Liga clash, grabbing a brace for the Catalans.

According to the newspaper "AS", Fermin's Ronaldo-style celebration caused a real stir, not least because "the Don" is a legend of Barca's fierce rivals Real Madrid.

The newspaper said: "Fermin is in love with the Don".

It continued: "Fermin celebrated his first goal in Cristiano Ronaldo's famous style (I am here).

It concluded: "This is not the first time that Fermin Lopez has imitated the Portuguese star's celebrations".

Plenty of social media followers reckoned Fermin, who also wears the number 7, was about to complete Ronaldo's trademark routine by leaping high and bellowing "SIII". He held back, though, wary of angering the fans.

Back in April 2022, a then-youth-team Fermin Lopez pulled off the same Ronaldo celebration, only for the Catalan club to step in and save the situation.

Lopez struck a superb overhead kick before breaking into Ronaldo's routine: a sprint, a leap, arms flung wide, and a roar of "SIII" at the top of his voice.

Barcelona posted the wonder goal on their official social media accounts but quietly cut the celebration from the clip. The match had already gone out live on the club's channel, and the celebration spread far and wide online regardless.

A number of players have been keen to pay tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo in recent days, following the Portuguese legend's announcement of his retirement from international football.