Real MadridReal Madrid secured a 3-0 victory over Valencia on Saturday evening at the Mestalla, in La Liga, to claim their eighth consecutive win across all competitions and temporarily level Barcelona's points tally at the top of the table, while Kylian Mbappé cut the gap with Raphinha in the race for the "Pichichi" award to just two goals.

This one carried a moving human dimension. The club dedicated the match to Jesús de Miguel, the former Tenerife player who died tragically earlier in the week during a Spanish Segunda División match. Madrid honoured him before kick-off, and the fans paid a special tribute in the ninth minute, in memory of his shirt number.

Madrid imposed their superiority early and opened the scoring in the 28th minute through Federico Valverde, who struck a powerful half-volley after an Mbappé free-kick rebounded off the wall.

Arda Güler doubled the lead in the 36th minute, latching onto a run by Jude Bellingham on the wing, before Yan Diomande squandered the chance to make it three before the break.

Pablo Mavio spent the following minutes protesting the referee. He aired his anger in a half-time interview, criticising the foul awarded against his team before Valverde's goal.

After the restart, Madrid kept control. Güler and Mbappé wasted several chances to extend the lead before the French forward finally got his goal in the 75th minute, collecting a well-placed pass from Güler, dribbling past Valencia goalkeeper Dimitrievski and slotting home.

Valencia's task grew even harder when José Luis Gayà was sent off in the 79th minute for a challenge on Mbappé. The home fans aimed mocking chants at the striker, then jeered him off the pitch.

That goal took Mbappé to 13 in La Liga, just two behind Raphinha at the top of the scorers' chart. Madrid's winning run rolls on, and they have temporarily drawn level with Barcelona in the race for top spot.