Real Madrid's French star Kylian Mbappé and the Spanish model Ester Expósito are back in the spotlight after being spotted in Barcelona on a fresh romantic getaway, the latest in a run of trips together that point to a settled relationship.

Spanish journalist Javi Hoyos posted a video clip on social media featuring pictures from an account that specialises in travel plans. The pair are seen strolling inside the Sagrada Família, one of Spain's most famous and most visited landmarks, sharing intimate moments as they listened to the tour guides.

Barcelona: a final stop before returning to the pitch

Mbappé picked the Catalan city to wrap up his summer holiday, now in its final phase before he rejoins Real Madrid to prepare for the new season.

With its unique blend of culture, architecture and privacy, Barcelona has become the ideal spot for a romantic visit that combines calm with rich cultural experiences. Its closeness to Madrid makes it a perfect destination for the France forward in the closing days of his break.

A private tour of the Sagrada Família church

During their stay in the Catalan city, Mbappé and Ester Expósito took a private guided tour inside the Sagrada Família, the famous architectural masterpiece of Catalan architect Antoni Gaudí.

The leaked pictures show the two strolling through the church, listening closely to the guides and studying its unique details with care. It's a scene that reflects their shared interest in art and culture.

Leaked pictures confirm the presence

Other visitors snapped the pictures discreetly, and they were enough to reignite media interest in the couple, who still guard their privacy despite the constant attention around them.

The shots caught the pair entering the church's courtyards and sharing intimate moments during the tour, a glimpse of the closeness between them away from the spotlight.

Multiple trips confirm the stability of the relationship

Neither has officially confirmed the relationship. Yet the pictures and trips they've shared in recent months point firmly to something settled.

From Paris to Miami and various European cities in between, the pair have made a string of trips that have drawn the interest of fans and media alike. A clear sign that their relationship is developing steadily.