Video: A legendary free-kick from Messi, as Columbus Crew steal the match in the 98th minute

Columbus Crew snatched a thrilling win over Leagues Cup holders Inter Miami, edging them 2-1 through a last-gasp goal from Jamal Thiare in the eighth minute of second-half stoppage time. The clash also served up a striking display from Argentine star Lionel Messi.

Messi produced an exceptional touch of artistry despite his side's defeat. He scored Inter Miami's only goal in the 33rd minute, curling a direct free-kick with his left foot from a difficult angle and finding the far top corner. The strike caught out the Columbus defence, who expected him to send in a cross.

That goal took his tally to 12 from direct free-kicks in an Inter Miami shirt across all competitions, six of them this season. It was also his 21st goal in the American league, stretching his Golden Boot lead to three goals over Dallas man Petar Musa.

The Argentine tried to extend his side's lead in the second half. Columbus goalkeeper Patrick Schulte saved a long-range effort, and another attempt drifted wide, before the match headed towards a dramatic finish.

Inter Miami had fallen behind when their former striker Josef Martinez tucked away Columbus's opener from the penalty spot in the first half, awarded after Yannick Bright fouled him inside the box. Messi then levelled matters.

Miami's task grew tougher after substitute Santiago Morales saw red. Columbus pounced on the numerical advantage in the closing moments, Thiare following up a rebound off Miami goalkeeper Rocco Rios Novo and burying it to hand his team a precious win.

Fortune deserted Columbus at times, too. The post and crossbar denied Anass Zaroury three separate times before Thiare settled the contest late on, sealing three vital points in the fight to reach the knockout rounds.

The result leaves Inter Miami frozen in third place in the Eastern Conference, level on points with second-placed New England Revolution and 14 behind leaders Nashville SC. Columbus Crew climbed to 12th, keeping their play-off hopes alive.

The game arrives before Messi flies home to Argentina. He is preparing to play his final match in the national team shirt against Benin, a friendly set for 6 October at the Monumental stadium in Buenos Aires, having announced his retirement from international football in late August.