One of Al-Hilal's most prominent legends has handed Al-Nassr and their fans an unsettling verdict on their hopes of competing for the current Saudi Roshn Pro League title, making a striking prediction about where "Al-Alami" will finish come the end of the season.

Al-Nassr won the previous edition of the competition and are fighting to stay among the frontrunners amid fierce competition at the summit. They sit second on 28 points, level with leaders Al-Qadsiah but behind on goal difference.

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Speaking on television, former Al-Hilal and Saudi national team goalkeeper Mohammed Al-Deayea gave Al-Nassr little chance of lifting the trophy. "I believe Al-Nassr's current level will not qualify it to win the Roshn League, and it will be in fourth place in my view," he said.

Those words amount to a bold call on the title race. Al-Deayea reckons Al-Nassr cannot hold on to their place in the top two and could tumble to fourth as the competition heats up over the coming rounds.

The comments land just as Al-Nassr chase more positive results and bid to defend their crown. Their fans are now waiting to see whether the team can answer on the pitch and turn the Al-Hilal legend's prediction into nothing more than media talk.