Video: a goal, an offside and a clash: Ronaldo the star of three thrilling minutes in Asia

Three minutes was all it took for Al Nassr's second-round AFC Champions League Elite tie against Uzbek side Neftchi to catch fire.

Escalating events in the Middle East had already pushed kick-off back by roughly an hour, with the match finally getting under way at exactly 10:15pm Mecca time. Follow the details

Ronaldo made it 2-0 in the 42nd minute of the second half, hammering a powerful strike from inside the penalty area. It was his first goal in this season's AFC Champions League Elite.









That took him to five goals across all competitions this season and number 981 of his career. The dream of 1,000 is now just 19 away.

Less than a minute later the visitors pulled one back, only for the referee to consult the video technology and rule it out. Then Al Nassr's Spanish defender Inigo Martinez squared up to a Neftchi player.

Out came the yellow cards, one for each man, with a warning not to do it again. The match resumed as normal.







