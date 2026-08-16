Arsenal needed just 23 seconds to break the deadlock against Manchester City in Sunday's Community Shield, the curtain-raiser to the English season.

The Gunners came flying out of the blocks, and Italy's Riccardo Calafiori punished City in the 23rd second, sweeping home after a superb pass from team-mate Myles Lewis-Skelly.

Statistics network Opta noted: "Riccardo Calafiori's goal for Arsenal after 23 seconds is the first goal scored in the first minute of a Community Shield match since Bobby Owen's goal for Manchester City against West Bromwich Albion in 1968".

Arsenal arrive at Wembley as Premier League title holders, while Manchester City qualified as FA Cup winners.

For City, this marks the first competitive outing under new coach Enzo Maresca.











