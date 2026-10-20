Germany's Jens Wissing, head coach of Al-Ittihad, praised his Moroccan striker Youssef En-Nesyri, considering that he had proved his point of view right during the clash with Al-Ettifaq in the Saudi Roshn League.

Al-Ittihad hammered Al-Ettifaq 4-1 on Tuesday evening, away at their opponents' stadium, in the tenth round of the Saudi Roshn League.

Wissing told the post-match press conference, in comments reported by the Saudi newspaper "Asharq Al-Awsat": "I'm happy with the win and the big result, the number of goals and the variety of ways they were scored, especially after our stumble in the last two matches."

Those two defeats had stung. Al-Ittihad fell 3-2 to Al-Hilal in the eighth round of the Roshn League, then went down 2-1 to the UAE's Shabab Al-Ahli in the second round of the league phase of the AFC Champions League Elite.

On the squandered chances, Wissing said: "I agree with that, but we have to look at the positive side. We scored four goals and reached the goal many times against a distinguished side and on their home ground, and this is what we must build on."

He added: "My changes were on the mark. I brought on Youssef En-Nesyri and he scored two goals, after coming on as a substitute for Jorge, who put in a distinguished performance, but I replaced him because of fatigue."

En-Nesyri had started the match on the bench. He came on in the 72nd minute with his side leading 2-1.

From there, the Moroccan stole the show. He fired home the third in the 80th minute, turning a low cross from Muhannad Al-Shanqiti into the net.

Five minutes later came his second and the team's fourth. He met a cross from Ahmed Al-Ghamdi with a fine header.

The striker's hot streak shows no sign of cooling. He has now scored in four consecutive Roshn League matches.

En-Nesyri struck against Al-Feiha in the sixth round, grabbed a brace against Al-Faisaly in the seventh, then found the net in the Al-Hilal clasico in the eighth, before his double against Al-Ettifaq.

That tally makes him Al-Ittihad's top scorer in the Roshn League this season with 7 goals, two clear of Nigeria's Jorge Eleninkhina and the Netherlands' Steven Bergwijn.