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2. Bundesliga
team-logoBochum
Vonovia Ruhrstadion
team-logoKarlsruher SC
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VfL Bochum vs Karlsruher SC live today: who is showing the match on TV and via live stream?

Bochum vs Karlsruher SC
Bochum
Karlsruher SC
2. Bundesliga

In Germany’s 2. Bundesliga, VfL Bochum face Karlsruher SC. But who is showing or broadcasting the match live on TV and via livestream today?

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  • Get a reliable VPN. Choose a trustworthy provider and download its app to your device (PC, mobile phone, tablet).
  • Choose the server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is officially broadcast.
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  • Connect to the server. Turn on the VPN and connect to your chosen server to change your digital location (IP address).
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VfL Bochum vs Karlsruher SC: Kick-off time

crest
2. Bundesliga - Game Week 11
Vonovia Ruhrstadion

VfL Bochum host Karlsruher SC in a second-division clash at the Vonovia Ruhrstadion in Bochum. Both clubs' league positions are putting pressure on those in charge.

In 12th place, Bochum have shown improving form recently. Coach Uwe Rösler and his team have picked up important points of late, bringing stability to the side.

Karlsruher SC, by contrast, are deep in crisis. Coach Maximilian Senft urgently needs points with the 16th-placed side after painful recent defeats, including a 1-6 loss to Magdeburg and elimination from the DFB Cup against Gladbach.

For KSC, another defeat in Bochum would widen the gap to the safe places and increase the pressure on the team.

Bochum have usually come out on top in recent meetings with Karlsruhe and want to make the most of home advantage. The visitors from Baden arrive with little momentum.

Details of where to watch the match live and further broadcast information are below.

Topics of the week: What has been happening at VfL Bochum and Karlsruher SC?

VfL Bochum have two wins, one draw and two defeats from their last five competitive games. Most recently, they won 1-2 away at Energie Cottbus and beat Mainz 05 2-0 in the DFB Cup. Before that, they drew 1-1 with Wolfsburg and lost to Kaiserslautern (0-2) and Arminia Bielefeld (0-1). Bochum scored six goals and conceded four across those five games.

Karlsruher SC have recorded two wins, no draws and three defeats in their last five competitive games. Most recently, KSC beat FC Heidenheim 2-1, but before that they lost 0-2 to Gladbach in the DFB Cup and 1-6 to Magdeburg. Their only other bright spot was a 4-0 away win in Darmstadt. Karlsruhe scored nine goals in that period but conceded ten.

BOC

BOC - Form

ABI
L0-1
FCK
L2-0
WOB
D1-1
M05
W2-0
COT
W1-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/5
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
2/5
KSC

KSC - Form

FCP
L2-0
SVD
W4-0
FCM
L6-1
BMG
L2-0
HDH
W2-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/11
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

VfL Bochum vs Karlsruher SC: Line-ups

Bochum vs Karlsruher SC Probable lineups

Manager

  • U. Roesler

VfL Bochum vs Karlsruher SC: Form

BOC

BOC - Form

ABI
L0-1
FCK
L2-0
WOB
D1-1
M05
W2-0
COT
W1-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/5
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
2/5
KSC

KSC - Form

FCP
L2-0
SVD
W4-0
FCM
L6-1
BMG
L2-0
HDH
W2-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/11
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

VfL Bochum vs Karlsruher SC: Head-to-head record

Head to Head

BochumDrawKarlsruher SC
2
1
2
2. Bundesliga
Karlsruher SC badge
Karlsruher SC
KSC
1
Bochum badge
Bochum
BOC
2
FT
2. Bundesliga
Bochum badge
Bochum
BOC
2
Karlsruher SC badge
Karlsruher SC
KSC
2
FT
Club Friendlies
Bochum badge
Bochum
BOC
1
Karlsruher SC badge
Karlsruher SC
KSC
2
FT
2. Bundesliga
Bochum badge
Bochum
BOC
1
Karlsruher SC badge
Karlsruher SC
KSC
2
FT
2. Bundesliga
Karlsruher SC badge
Karlsruher SC
KSC
0
Bochum badge
Bochum
BOC
1
FT
7Goals Scored7
Games over 2.5 goals4/5
Both teams scored4/5

VfL Bochum vs Karlsruher SC: The tables

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Hertha BerlinHertha BerlinBSC
111010259+1631
W
W
W
D
W
2
NuernbergNuernbergFCN
117312613+1324
W
W
L
D
D
3
KaiserslauternKaiserslauternFCK
11632107+321
W
L
W
W
D
4
WolfsburgWolfsburgWOB
115422616+1019
L
W
D
W
D
5
MagdeburgMagdeburgFCM
105232113+817
D
W
L
W
D
6
Arminia BielefeldArminia BielefeldABI
115241816+217
W
W
L
W
W
7
FC HeidenheimFC HeidenheimHDH
104331718-115
L
D
L
D
D
8
St. PauliSt. PauliFCP
102621212012
L
D
D
W
D
9
Greuther FuerthGreuther FuerthGFT
113351319-612
L
W
L
W
L
10
Energie CottbusEnergie CottbusCOT
112541820-211
D
L
D
D
L
11
Eintracht BraunschweigEintracht BraunschweigEBS
113261618-211
D
L
W
L
W
12
BochumBochumBOC
10325811-311
W
D
L
L
L
13
OsnabrueckOsnabrueckOSN
113261418-411
L
L
W
L
D
14
Dynamo DresdenDynamo DresdenDOD
113261520-511
W
L
L
W
D
15
Hannover 96Hannover 96H96
103251016-611
W
L
D
L
W
16
Karlsruher SCKarlsruher SCKSC
103251321-811
W
L
W
L
L
17
DarmstadtDarmstadtSVD
11236921-129
L
D
D
L
W
18
Holstein KielHolstein KielHSK
111551114-38
L
L
W
D
L
Promotion
Promotion Playoff
Relegation Playoff
Relegation

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