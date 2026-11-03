VfB Stuttgart face a storm of criticism from Galatasaray fans ahead of Champions League clash

Just hours before Tuesday evening's clash (18.45), VfB took a swipe at Galatasaray in a post on their X account.

Stuttgart's social media department shared a picture of the loudspeaker system at Rams-Park, the Lions' home ground, alongside three pensive emojis. The post has since been deleted.

At the heart of the post was a recurring debate about the atmosphere in the Turkish capital club's stadium. Allegations have repeatedly surfaced that the famous whistling of Gala fans is amplified through the stadium's loudspeakers to intensify the atmosphere and potentially intimidate the away team further.

Galatasaray's supporters did not take kindly to it. Many users posted critical or insulting comments, prompting VfB to remove the post shortly afterwards and apologise publicly.

Next matches GAL Champions League 12:45 VFB

How did Galatasaray fans react to VfB Stuttgart's apology?

"Dear Gala community, we did not intend to hurt anyone with the post we shared from your stadium. If we have done so, we apologise. We are grateful for your hospitality in Istanbul and the good cooperation between our clubs. We hope for a fair and exciting match in your magnificent stadium," wrote the Bundesliga club.

Galatasaray's official club account accepted the apology, commenting beneath VfB's statement: "Thank you! We look forward to welcoming you to our stadium, with one of the best football atmospheres in the world. Here's to a great match!"

Beneath the apology, some fans still directed fierce criticism at Stuttgart. The post had already been viewed 1.4 million times in just ten hours. Most of the roughly 2,200 comments came from Gala supporters.

VfB could take another big step towards the knockout stage on Tuesday evening. After three matches, the Swabians already have seven points. With ten, they would have one foot in the intermediate round.