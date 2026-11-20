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Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer has sparked controversy after appearing in a video circulating in Brazil, riding a Vespa motorcycle with an unidentified woman.

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Neuer is recovering from a recent injury, and questions are mounting over why he's in South America and who the woman sitting behind him is. Recent reports about his personal life, including his separation from his wife, have only added to the intrigue.

German newspaper Bild has revealed details of the trip. The Bayern Munich hierarchy gave the veteran goalkeeper permission to continue his rehabilitation outside Germany this week, after he had begun his treatment and recovery at the club's Säbener Straße facilities in Munich.

A club spokesperson told the paper that, given the current circumstances, Bayern had agreed to let him continue his rehabilitation programme elsewhere.

Neuer suffered a partial tear of a tendon in his right foot on 7 November, during Bayern Munich's 2-1 win over Mainz.

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He received medical treatment but couldn't carry on, and went off before half-time. His rehabilitation started soon after, with the aim of regaining his fitness and getting back into the side.

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According to Bild, the injury will keep Neuer out until the end of the year at least. That prompted the medical staff and club management to draw up a special recovery programme, which also allows him to change where he does his treatment for now.

Sporting director Max Eberl signed off on the trip to Brazil. He also cancelled a scheduled visit to one of Bayern Munich's supporters' clubs in Germany so the goalkeeper could press on with his rehabilitation.

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The medical side isn't the only thing drawing attention, though. Images circulating show an unidentified woman with Neuer outside a medical centre in Brazil, where he's believed to be undergoing rehabilitation sessions.

Neuer was seen riding a Vespa with the woman sitting directly behind him. Reports suggested she could be a physiotherapist, but Bild couldn't confirm her identity or the nature of her relationship with the German goalkeeper.

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The pictures have only fuelled interest in Neuer's private life. Last Friday, Bild revealed he had separated from his wife Anika, 26, despite the couple welcoming their second child at the end of August.

The split reportedly came just a few days after the birth, before the Bayern Munich goalkeeper moved out of the villa he shared with his wife on the shores of Lake Tegernsee. There's no confirmed information linking the woman seen with him in Brazil to any of this.