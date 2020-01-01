'VAR? We can spend our money on far better things' - Man Utd boss Stoney against technology's introduction to WSL

VAR was used at the 2019 Women's World Cup but, as it continues to grab headlines in the men's game, the Red Devils' boss isn't keen on it

boss Casey Stoney is against the idea of introducing VAR into the women's game.

The technology was used at last summer's Women's World Cup - which Stoney covered as a pundit with the BBC - but its use was controversial, with a number of incidents marring the tournament.

Although the FA are working on a number of ways to improve it, the quality of officiating in the Women's Super League has been questioned by many so far this season, with Stoney herself vocal about the issue on several occasions.

Officials in the WSL are part-time and only need the qualifications equivalent of officials in the men's fifth tier in , the National League.

However, the 37-year-old doesn't believe the introduction of VAR would solve these problems.

"I don’t like it," she said, frankly.

"We aren’t resourced for it, for a start. We’re lucky if we get one camera, let alone 15 - so we’re not resourced for it.

"I like the drama of football. I like the fact that a ref makes a mistake because they’re human, and if I’m sitting in the crowd, I want to be able to celebrate a goal and not have to wait two minutes to see if it’s onside, offside, if it’s touched someone’s fingernail or [someone's] toenail is offside.

"I thought we were going towards, years ago, the advantage for the attacker to make it a more entertaining game. It seems to have gone completely the other way now.

"So, no, I don’t want it in the women’s game at all and I don’t think we’ll ever see it because I don’t think we’ll ever be resourced for it. There’s not [enough] money in the [women's] game.

"We can spend our money on far better things than VAR."

One form of technology Stoney would like to see implemented, however, is goal-line technology.

"That’s black and white, isn’t it? You know if it’s in or out.

"[At the] 2015 World Cup, I would have liked goal-line technology to not be there," she laughed, with Hawk-Eye confirming Laura Bassett's injury time own-goal against and, as a result, England's exit in the semi-finals.

"Sometimes, especially in the men’s game, it can win or lose you a game, or keep you your job.

"I would like to see that in the women’s game. I don’t see why not on that one."