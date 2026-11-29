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Barcelona's La Liga match against their hosts Deportivo La Coruña on Sunday featured a controversial refereeing incident.

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Barcelona appealed for a penalty just before half-time, claiming a possible handball by Aubameyang. The referee gave nothing. VAR didn't step in either.

Archivo VAR, an outlet that specialises in refereeing incidents, said: "VAR washed its hands of responsibility in the Deportivo La Coruña v Barcelona match."

It added: "Aubameyang, whose arm was very close to his body, clearly opened it into the path of the ball. It's a penalty."

Its verdict was unambiguous: "This is a handball with the arm moving towards the path of the ball, and so it must be penalised."

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Barcelona led Deportivo La Coruña 2-1 at the break in Sunday evening's 14th-round La Liga clash at the Riazor, after Dani Olmo headed in the Catalan side's second goal.