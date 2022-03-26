VAR, Fun and Disappointment: Ghana and Nigeria ‘jollof derby’ leaves fans asking for more
For all the talk and excitement before the 2022 World Cup qualifying fixture's first leg between Ghana and Nigeria on Friday, it has not been surprising that many have been left disappointed by the 0-0 final score.
In the Africa zone final round play-off fixture in Kumasi, the Black Stars and the Super Eagles failed to find a way past each other, setting things up for a tricky return leg in Abuja on Tuesday.
Despite the seriousness attached to the games by both nations, many fans appeared to have taken things on a lighter note after the final score at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.
Friday’s game produced a big moment late in the second half when Ghana midfielder Iddrisu Baba handled the ball in the box.
It was such a sigh of relief for Ghanaians when the video assistant referee overruled the decision to award a spot-kick for a Kelechi Iheanacho foul on Baba, which led to the latter’s fall to the ground before handling the ball.
The call was certainly going to be topical after the game.
On Tuesday, the sides meet again at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja.
It’s definitely a game where both teams will fancy their chances.
What are your thoughts on Friday’s game? What do you make of the penalty call and the following VAR decision? Which team do you think will have the last laugh on Tuesday?
