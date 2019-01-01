Van Wolfswinkel diagnosed with brain aneurysm after suffering concussion

The Netherlands international faces a long stint on the sidelines, but is grateful his condition was discovered before it was too late

Ricky van Wolfswinkel will be out of action 'for a long time' as he undergoes treatment on a brain aneurysm discovered after a severe concussion in qualifying.

The striker took a heavy blow to the head late in the first leg of his side's 5-2 aggregate defeat to LASK.

Van Wolfswinkel, who has won two caps and featured regularly at youth level, was diagnosed with a concussion but sent to hospital for further testing.

Doctors uncovered an aneurysm that otherwise would have gone undetected and the forward will now take time out from football to have treatment.

"Because of the brain aneurysm, I will need treatment. Having treatment will mean that I won't be able to play football for a long time," Van Wolfswinkel explained on Twitter.

"At this moment, we are not able to determine a date of returning. It's just clear that it won't be for at least another six months.

"The return date will of course depend on the results and the reaction of the brain aneurysm after the operation. The months after will decide when I could be back."

🏥 | Last week @RvWolfswinkel9 suffered a severe concussion. During the follow-up examination, an aneurysm in his head was discovered, which will require treatment. More info in the video #FCBasel1893 #zämmestark pic.twitter.com/KB7ocZ0WIp

— FC Basel 1893 🇬🇧 (@FC_Basel_en) August 15, 2019

While now set for an extended stint on the sidelines, the 30-year-old is simply happy his condition was disovered before it was too late.

"I'm just very grateful for the fact that the brain aneurysm got discovered now," he said.

"Normally, a brain aneurysm is not discovered on time, always too late when it has already ruptured or started damage.

"I want to say thank you to the FCB medical department and to the doctors of the university hospital in Basel.

"During the upcoming months, I will keep supporting FCB and my team-mates - like I always have. For now, I will focus on my health and my recovery to do what I love most as soon as possible - and that's to play football."

Van Wolfswinkel, who has previously represented , , and , as well as Vitesse and Utrecht in his homeland, scored 13 goals in the Swiss Super League last term.

Basel finished second, 21 points shy of eventual winners , and won the Swiss Cup in May.