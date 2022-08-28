Van Dijk: Firmino showed he's world class in stunning Bournemouth display

Virgil van Dijk has heaped praise on Roberto Firmino following Liverpool's historic 9-0 victory over Bournemouth on Saturday.

WHAT HAPPENED? Firmino was on fire this weekend, registering two goals and three assists to help his side thrash the lowly Cherries. Van Dijk also got on the scoresheet, as did Harvey Elliott, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Fabio Carvalho.

WHAT THEY SAID: “We know the quality he has and we never doubt him,” Van Dijk told reporters after the game. “He wants to perform in the best way possible because he has the quality. Today he showed again why he is a world-class player.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Firmino started up front in the absence of big-money summer signing Darwin Nunez, who was serving the second game of a three-match suspension. On current form, the new arrival could struggle to break back into the side upon his return.

WHAT NEXT FOR LIVERPOOL? Firmino and Van Dijk will next be in action for Liverpool on Wednesday when they host Newcastle, who are unbeaten so far this season.