René van der Gijp enjoyed Ajax's performance in their 2-0 Conference League victory over Atalanta on Thursday evening. The Vandaag Inside pundit is particularly enthusiastic about the experienced spine the Amsterdam side will soon have in Marc-André ter Stegen, Daley Blind, Julian Brandt and Tolu Arokodare. Van der Gijp believes Ajax can complement those players with young talents from their own academy.

After losing 2-1 to Hajduk Split a week earlier, Ajax claimed their first Conference League victory on Thursday. Van der Gijp praised their football on Friday evening on Vandaag Inside: "I have to be completely honest, Wilfred, I watched the first half. At times it was really enjoyable football, really enjoyable football," said the former forward.

"What I also like is what they'll soon have with Ter Stegen, Blind, Brandt, Tolu and possibly one more," he said, listing the players. "And you should fill the rest with your own youngsters."

Ouazane particularly impressed Van der Gijp. The substitute made it 2-0 from the left flank with a powerful shot off the underside of the bar. "That's a terrific shot. You can say the keeper should save it, but come on," said Van der Gijp.

"If you have a player like that (Ouazane, ed.), aren't you, as a coach, also somewhat obliged to develop him to the point where someone offers €45 million at the end of the year? Or not?"

After Tolu scored again against Atalanta, the striker's development also came up. Johan Derksen wondered why the forward had failed in England, prompting Van der Gijp to point to his outstanding performances at Racing Genk and his move to Wolverhampton Wanderers. "Then you end up at a club battling relegation, but how many chances do you get in a month?" he asked. "Two? I don't think he's bad."