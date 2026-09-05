Van Bronckhorst: 'I have been told by the club that Hadj Moussa...'

Giovanni van Bronckhorst expects Anis Hadj Moussa to stay at Feyenoord despite advanced interest from Ittihad Club. Ahead of the away match at NEC, the coach made it clear the club have told him a transfer for the Algerian is not on the table.

Hadj Moussa is missing from Feyenoord’s matchday squad on Saturday afternoon. A lot has happened around the forward over the past 48 hours and, according to Van Bronckhorst, it has clearly taken its toll. “I think it is clear to everyone that it has also been very tough for him. His head is not in it.”

After the winger turned up late twice on Saturday, Van Bronckhorst decided to leave him out of the squad for the game against NEC. “I fully understand the situation, but in the end I still have to make choices. So I thought it was wiser, and also better for the team, that he was not involved today.”

Speaking further, Van Bronckhorst explained that Hadj Moussa did travel with Feyenoord to Nijmegen. “He was late this morning, but he was also late this afternoon for a meeting. That was the final straw for me that today would not be the day for him to be involved.”

For Van Bronckhorst, the forward’s absence is a blow. “It is frustrating, because of course you want to keep your group together and you want everyone to be one hundred per cent focused on the match. Anis is of course a player who is very important for us, as he showed last season.”

Meanwhile, Ittihad Club are stepping up their push to take Hadj Moussa to Saudi Arabia. Feyenoord previously rejected a bid of €37.5 million, after which the Saudi club returned on Saturday, according to De Telegraaf, with an improved proposal of around €40 million.

Despite that, Van Bronckhorst still does not expect his forward to leave. Responding firmly to the suggestion that Feyenoord may have to adjust their objectives if Hadj Moussa does depart after all, he said: “I think he is not leaving. I have been told that he is absolutely not leaving.” The coach also expects Hadj Moussa to rejoin the group as normal after Saturday.

Elsewhere, Van Bronckhorst’s ambition remains unchanged even without changes to the squad. “Get the maximum out of this team,” he said. “It is a very talented team, so a lot of time and energy goes into the development of those players. The quicker and better that goes, the better you will play and the more chance you will of course have of possibly winning a trophy.”