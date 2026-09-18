Van Bommel begins his mission with the "Courtois blow": Belgium's squad reveals surprises

Belgium head coach Mark van Bommel has named his first squad ahead of four UEFA Nations League matches, beginning against Italy on 25 September, followed by France on 28 September, Turkey on 2 October, and a rematch with France on 5 October. Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois misses out.

Speaking at the press conference to announce his squad, Van Bommel said he had agreed with Courtois on the goalkeeper's absence from the Nations League fixtures. He insisted the door to a return remained open and praised the Belgian, whom he described as "still world-class".

Belgium's biggest names feature, chief among them Kevin De Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku, alongside young striker Mathias Fernandez-Pardo.

Youri Tielemans keeps the captain's armband, the coach confirmed, and Van Bommel intends to start with a 4-3-3 formation.

Van Bommel explained that he had been in touch with Lukaku and had met De Bruyne in Naples, pointing to the players' commitment to the national team on the pitch and in the dressing room. He stressed, though, that he did not expect Lukaku to play all four matches during the international break.

Also missing are Axel Witsel, who has announced his retirement from international football, and Jérémy Doku through injury, along with Alexis Saelemaekers and Thomas Meunier.

Leaving out Saelemaekers did not mean closing the door on him in future, Van Bommel confirmed. He told Meunier he currently preferred other options, without considering the defender's international career over.

Van Bommel took charge of Belgium on 15 August, succeeding Rudi Garcia. His official reign opens with a punishing run of fixtures as he looks to rebuild the side, keeping his experienced heads while handing a new generation their chance.

Belgium squad

Goalkeepers: Senne Lammens, Mike Penders, Maarten Vandevoordt, Yari De Busser.

Defence: Timothy Castagne, Maxim De Cuyper, Zeno Debast, Koni De Winter, Brandon Mechele, Nathan Ngoy, Kiliann Sildillia, Joaquin Seys, Arthur Theate.

Midfield: Kevin De Bruyne, Mandela Keita, Romeo Lavia, Nicolas Raskin, Youri Tielemans, Hans Vanaken.

Attack: Charles De Ketelaere, Malick Fofana, Mathias Fernandez-Pardo, Mika Godts, Romelu Lukaku, Dodi Lukebakio, Diego Moreira, Loïs Openda, Leandro Trossard.