Fede Valverde has set alarm bells ringing at Real Madrid. The captain admitted he is not fully fit the moment he landed in Uruguay to join up with his national team, handing Los Blancos' coaching staff a fresh crisis at the worst possible time.

The Uruguayan midfielder has been battling muscular problems ever since the Clasico against Barcelona. He confessed to playing the last two matches through discomfort, just as Real Madrid hoped the international break might pass without a single new injury among their 18 internationals.

Jose Mourinho had already voiced his concern after the win at the Mestalla, warning that several of his players were suffering from "severe fatigue". Valverde became the first to put that fear into words.

Real Madrid's captain touched down in Montevideo today to join Diego Forlan's squad ahead of the two matches against Argentina and the Dominican Republic.

Speaking to Sport 890, as reported by "Mundo Deportivo", Valverde said: "I still feel some discomfort and I'm not fully fit, but I have to join the national team, and it's always wonderful to be here. I was eagerly looking forward to coming back and playing with my team-mates every day."

His troubles date back to 25 October, when he suffered a muscle strain during the Barcelona match at the Camp Nou. That forced him off at the start of the second half, and he has played in pain ever since.

The captain had missed the previous international break through injury. Rested against Racing Santander, he then came on as a substitute against AEK Athens before returning to the starting line-up against Valencia despite not being fully ready.

Valverde also discussed his return to right-back, a role he had filled occasionally in previous seasons and one that now appears to have become his primary position under Mourinho.

He said: "I prepare to play in any position the manager asks for. Currently I'm playing at right-back and I'm preparing to put in a good performance there and to be the best in my position."

"I like to challenge myself every day, and to look for new challenges and goals, and this is one of them, and I'll give it my all, and if I have to play in another position with the national team, I'll work as hard as I can," he added.

Those words leave Real Madrid waiting nervously. Between the player's desire to serve his country and the club's fear of his injury worsening, the coming days will decide the fate of their captain before competitions resume.