Valverde at full-back and the return of Vinicius: surprises in Real Madrid's line-up against Leipzig

Real Madrid coach José Mourinho has named his side to face Germany's RB Leipzig this evening, Wednesday, at the Santiago Bernabéu in the third round of the league phase of the UEFA Champions League.

Once again, Mourinho has opted for Fede Valverde at right-back. He continues to overlook both Trent Alexander-Arnold and Denzel Dumfries, though the Uruguayan has made clear he does not want to play there, preferring midfield instead.

Bernardo Silva comes back into the starting XI after falling out of Mourinho's plans, one of five changes from the team that started the last match against Sevilla.

Leading the attack once more is Vinícius Júnior, who sat out the Sevilla game in La Liga through suspension. That ban also rules him out of the Clásico.

The Portuguese coach has chosen to rest Marc Cucurella for the Clásico and hand Álvaro Carreras the left-back berth.

Real Madrid go into the match chasing a perfect nine points from their first three rounds, having already beaten Roma and Inter Milan.

Tonight's clash is the final rehearsal for the Madrid side before they meet Barcelona in the Clásico on Sunday.

Real Madrid line-up for the Leipzig match:

Goalkeeper: Thibaut Courtois.

Defence: Fede Valverde, Antonio Rüdiger, Dean Huijsen, Álvaro Carreras.

Midfield: Eduardo Camavinga, Bernardo Silva, Jude Bellingham.

Attack: Vinícius Júnior, Arda Güler, Kylian Mbappé.