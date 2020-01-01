Valladolid hopeful Mohammed Salisu will stay amid transfer interest

The Ghanaian centre-back remains one of the top targets in the European transfer market

Valladolid sporting director Angel Gomez is hopeful top asset Mohammed Salisu will remain with the club.

The 21-year old international has drawn widespread speculation of a move away from the Estadio Jose Zorrilla.

A towering defender at 191cm known for his aerial prowess and ability to make good clearances, Salisu has been linked with , , and .

More teams

The release clause in his present contract which expires in 2022 stands at just £10.4 million which is a massive bargain in today's hyper-inflated market.

It would however not be a big gain for Valladolid.

"He [Salisu] is a player who has drawn a lot of attention, that his projection is tremendous, but today there is no news to comment around him," Gomez told Radio Valladolid.

"There are clubs of course that have asked about Salisu, it would be cheating, it is normal at this time of the season and even before, that has happened, but at the moment more things have not happened, but we will see.

"We want that he stays and we want him to extend his contract, but we will also have to see the situations in which they arise."

Salisu has played 27 times in this season with the sixth-highest average of clearances in the top-flight (5.0).

Article continues below

He has also registered one goal and assist this term, his first-ever for the Castile and Leon-based outfit.

Valladolid were in 15th spot on the log before the coronavirus pandemic halted football activities.

There is however hope for a restart in June with players returning to training after lockdown rules were relaxed by the Spanish government.