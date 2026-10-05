Valentijn Driessen is yet to be convinced by national team coach Xavi Hernández after his first matches with the Netherlands. He made that clear on Vandaag Inside.

"I've seen very little of Xavi's influence so far. Whatever it is he wants, that may all be well and good, but you can't see it reflected in the team. Yes, it's just as unstable as it was under Koeman. That defence simply can't do it any more," Driessen begins.

Driessen also believes the experiment with Teun Koopmeiners at the back cannot be called a success. The football editor-in-chief of De Telegraaf said: "That really didn't work at all. When he moved into midfield, he did reasonably well."

On Virgil van Dijk, he adds: "Van Dijk played his 100th international, he doesn't want to play on the right. And now he had to play on the right, that says something too. That is the beginning of the end, of course," Driessen fumes further.

He then turned to Van Dijk and Denzel Dumfries. "Van Dijk, and maybe Dumfries too, are just far too sure of their place. Because they give away so many chances. I've got nothing with Van Dijk either, no, especially not after last week," he says in conclusion, referring to the row with the Netherlands captain during a press conference.

After watching the recent matches, René van der Gijp thinks expectations simply need to be lowered. "If we end up reaching the semi-finals of the European Championship, that would be incredible," he believes.

Derksen then replies: "But that's not how the Netherlands are wired, we think we are always in the running for the title," Derksen responds in conclusion.