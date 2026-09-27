Dusan Tadic is back in the Serbia national team, but Valentijn Driessen is far from convinced. In a video item forDe Telegraafhe weighs up the NEC player's role with Serbia.

Driessen also gives his verdict on Tadic's return to the Eredivisie. "Not entirely positively. I think he is not suited to the game Dick Schreuder wants to play, with so much intensity and pressure going forward. On the ball a terrific player, but much more is being asked of him."

For the 63-year-old from Westland, Tadic's recall says little good about Serbia. "If you as Serbia bring him back... He had already had disagreements with the previous national coach. He is 37 and turning 38, then you know everything about the state of the Serbia team."

Over the last few months, Driessen has seen little to change his mind. "I am not impressed at all by what Tadic has been showing over the last few months," judges Driessen. "He may well be the leader of Serbia, but you have to be a leader on the pitch and drag a team along with you. He is clearly not managing that at NEC."

Nor does he expect that to change with Serbia. "I think he would hardly manage it with Serbia either. I spoke to a taxi driver and he says they need to rejuvenate the team. But then you should not bring Tadic back at the age of 37 and immediately make him captain. Then you fall into the old pattern again and that has never been successful with Serbia," says the journalist.

Driessen does not expect much from Tadic. "At the same time, that does mean there is a future for Virgil van Dijk, because he is quite a bit younger than Tadic and can carry on for another two years. But I do not think Tadic can carry on for another two years until the European Championship."

Back at Ajax in 2022 under Alfred Schreuder, the columnist felt the Serbian forward was already on the decline. "Even then people were saying: 'How much longer should he keep playing?' Now we are a number of years further on and Tadic is not getting any better, because he is also getting older. Usually that goes hand in hand with shortcomings and that is also the case with him. I think that is the end of the story."