Live Scores
African All Stars

Valencia midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia facing three months injury layoff

Comments()
Getty
The Central African Republic international suffered a muscular injury in the Oranges’ victory over the Red Devils

Valencia midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia is facing three months layout after he was injured in their 2-1 win over Manchester United in Wednesday’s Champions League game.

The 25-year-old sustained a muscular injury in the closing stages of the encounter, although he managed to feature for the entire duration.

Valencia-based radio station Tribuna Deportiva, according to Football Espana, confirmed that the former Inter Milan player will be sidelined after undergoing tests on Thursday.

Article continues below

Editors' Picks

Although it is yet unknown how long the midfielder will be out of action, however, such injury take around three or more months to heal.

Kondogbia has made 15 appearances across all competitions this season, helping Valencia to the 15th spot in the league log.

Valencia travel to Estadio Municipal de Ipurua to take on Eibar in their next league game on Saturday and the midfielder will be expected to miss the tie.

Next article:
Granqvist '99.9 per cent' sure shock Man Utd move won't happen
Next article:
Tottenham v Burnley: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview
Next article:
Man Utd can save season with Christmas consistency, says Rashford
Next article:
Alisson: Klopp's fine for derby pitch invasion was worth it
Next article:
Modric hits out at Messi & Ronaldo for skipping Ballon d'Or because someone else won
Close