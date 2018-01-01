Valencia midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia facing three months injury layoff

The Central African Republic international suffered a muscular injury in the Oranges’ victory over the Red Devils

midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia is facing three months layout after he was injured in their 2-1 win over in Wednesday’s game.

The 25-year-old sustained a muscular injury in the closing stages of the encounter, although he managed to feature for the entire duration.

Valencia-based radio station Tribuna Deportiva, according to Football Espana, confirmed that the former Milan player will be sidelined after undergoing tests on Thursday.

Although it is yet unknown how long the midfielder will be out of action, however, such injury take around three or more months to heal.

Kondogbia has made 15 appearances across all competitions this season, helping Valencia to the 15th spot in the league log .