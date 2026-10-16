Valderrama shaves his head bald, but it’s for an advert: “You believed it, didn’t you?” Video

Carlos "El Pibe"Valderrama stunned football fans by posting a video that appeared to show him having his head shaved. His distinctive blond hair has been part of his image for decades, and the clip drew a flood of reactions.





It was all staged, of course. After posting the fake video, the Colombian midfielder shared another recording to explain that he had used a fake bald cap and had never cut his hair. He insisted he couldn't part with his blond hair.





The original video showed his wife, Elvira Redondo, carrying out the deed. The former footballer appeared pleased with his new look, but Colombian fans were taken aback by his choice. Valderrama later revealed that it was all part of an advertising strategy for a Colombian beer brand, confirming that he would not cut his hair for anything in the world.





At 65, Carlos Valderrama remains one of the leading figures in Colombian football. His talent and vision made him an emblematic figure for his national team, which he represented at three World Cups: Italy 1990, United States 1994 and France 1998. At club level, he played for Montpellier, Real Valladolid, Deportivo Cali and Atletico Junior.















