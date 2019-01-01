USWNT vs Japan: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

The 2015 World Cup finalists will meet in Philadelphia for the 2019 edition of the SheBelieves Cup as they prepare for France this summer

The U.S. women's national team will meet on Wednesday evening in the SheBelieves Cup at Talen Energy Stadium in Philadephia. It is the fourth edition of the annual four-team women's national international tournament, and the USWNT are twice defending champions.

The fixture will also be a repeat of the 2015 World Cup final where the USWNT emerged victorious. Jill Ellis' side opened their 2019 account with a 3-1 loss to , followed by a 1-0 win versus , and will be eager to prepare for the road to the 2019 World Cup in France this summer.

Japan's most recent result was a 4-1 thumping of Norway in a friendly in November, and will no doubt be keen to exact revenge on the USWNT after their World Cup final loss almost four years ago.

Game USWNT vs Japan Date Wednesday, February 27 Time 12am GMT / 7pm ET Stream (US) fubo TV (7-day free trial)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

US TV channel Online stream Fox Sports 1 fubo TV (7-day free trial)

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game will not be livestreamed or broadcast live on television.

UK TV channel Online stream N/A N/A

Squads & Team

Position USWNT players Goalkeepers Naeher, Harris, Franch Defenders Dahlkemper, Davidson, Dunn, O'Hara, Sauerbunn, Sonnett, Short Midfielders Colaprico, Ertz, Lavelle, Mewis, Sullivan, Zerboni Forwards Heath, Lloyd, McDonald, Morgan, Press, Pugh, Rapinoe

Lindsey Horan has been sidelined due to injury, while Kelley O'Hara remains a fitness doubt.

Potential USWNT XI: Naeher; Dunn, Dahlkemper, Sauerbunn, Davidson, Lavelle, Ertz, Mewis; Heath, Morgan, Rapinoe.

Position Japan players Goalkeepers Yamane, Takenaka, Saito Defenders Sameshima, Ariyoshi, Kumagai, Shimizu, Oga, Ichise, Miyagawa, Minami Midfielders Utsugi, Nakajima, Sakaguchi, Matsubara, Hasegawa, Sugita, Miura Forwards Yokoyama, Momiki, Ikejiri, Kobayashi, Endo

Japan skipper Saki Kumagai is expected to lead the line after successful campaigns captaining European champions .

Potential Japan XI: Yamane; Sameshima, Ariyoshi, Kumagai, Shimizu; Utsugi, Nakajima, Hasegawa, Sakaguchi; Yokoyama, Momiki.

& Match Odds

Match Preview

The SheBelieves Cup is a tournament involving four elite teams – the USWNT, Japan, and – competing in a round-robin tournament. Points are awarded in the group stage and will follow the formula of three points for a win, one point for a draw, and zero points for a loss. A tie in points will be decided by goal difference.

The USWNT, ranked first in the world, are defending champions after coming out top against England, France and in last year's tournament. They will have the home advantage once again this year and are on track to win their third consecutive SheBelieves title.

With a World Cup tournament on the horizon this summer, Ellis' side will be busy laying down the framework for a crucial road to France as her side attempt to lift an astonishing fourth World Cup title in a row.

The USWNT got 2019 off on a disappointing foot after losing 3-1 to France in January. History could repeat itself, however, as the USWNT also lost to France at the start of 2015 – but still went on to lift the World Cup later that year.

Japan have gone through a squad restructure since their final loss in 2015, and are rebuilding towards this summer's competition. World Cup-winning head coach Norio Sasaki was dismissed in 2016 after the side failed to qualify for the Olympics, and head coach Asako Takakura has been attempting to balance a side of experienced veterans with fresh talent.

Even the newer faces have substantial experience, however, having participated in the 2018 AFC Championship which they narrowly won 1-0 against .