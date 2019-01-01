USWNT vs Brazil SheBelieves Cup: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

The three-time world champions must win their final game against the Selecao on Tuesday in Nashville if they want to defend their Cup title

The U.S. women's national team will face in the final game of the 2019 SheBelieves Cup on Tuesday evening at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

The USWNT are two-time defending champions of the Cup but have yet to win a single game during this year's tournament, drawing against both and and sit third in the standings. Their only chance of retaining their title is if Japan and England play out a draw in the earlier game while they defeat Brazil.

Brazil lost both of their games and will be unable to win the competition. USWNT forward Alex Morgan is eyeing her 100th international goal as her side seeks both outside fortune and a crucial victory in their final game.

Game USWNT vs Brazil Date Tuesday, March 5 Time 1am GMT / 8pm ET Stream (US) fubo TV (7-day free trial)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

US TV channel Online stream Fox Sports 1 fubo TV (7-day free trial)

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game will not be live streamed or televised.

UK TV channel Online stream N/A N/A

Squads & Team

Position USWNT players Goalkeepers Naeher, Franch, Harris Defenders Sonnett, Sauerbrunn, O'Hara, Dahlkemper, Davidson, Short, Dunn, Fox Midfielders Mewis, Sullivan, Ertz, Lavelle, Zerboni Forwards Lloyd, Pugh, Morgan, Rapinoe, Heath, McDonald, Press

Goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher will be unavailable between the posts after picking up an injury. Either Orlando Pride goalkeeper Ashlyn Harris or Portland Thorns keeper Adrianna Franch will start in Naeher's absence.

Potential USWNT XI: Franch; O'Hara, Dahlkemper, Davidson, Dunn; Pugh, Ertz, Lavelle; Heath, Morgan, Rapinoe.

Position Brazil players Goalkeepers Aline, Izidoro, Dionizio Defenders Poliana, Erika, Tamires, Jucinara, Monica, Tayla, de Oliviera, Kathellen Midfielders Thaisa, Paixao, Juliana, Formiga, Marta, Alves Forwards Adriana, Raquel, Geyse, Ludmila, Beatriz, Debinha

Brazil will look to the experience of stars Formiga and Best FIFA Women’s Player Marta who have proved that they are still in a solid threat.

Potential Brazil XI: Dionizio; Erika, Tamires, Monica, Poliana; Formiga, Marta, Thaisa; Raquel, Beatriz, Debinha.

& Match Odds

The USWNT are priced at odds of winning 4/10 according to bet 365, while a draw between the sides is available at 5/1. A win for Brazil is priced at 12/1.

Match Preview

Japan and England are both tied on four points after drawing against the USWNT. Japan beat Brazil 3-1 while the Lionesses beat them 3-1, though Japan are in front of the rankings due to goal difference. They play 5:15pm ET (10:15pm GMT), three hours before the USWNT kick off.

It's been an inconsistent start of the year for Jill Ellis' side, who are embarking on a campaign to win an incredible fourth successive World Cup title this summer in . The defending world champions lost 3-1 to France in their 2019 opening game, and have disappointed so far on home turf as they attempt to lift a third SheBelieves Cup title.

A leaky defense has been the Achilles' heel for the home side, held to two draws in the competition. Ellis' team have had no trouble scoring and sport no shortage of experience, but their tendency to concede goals has cost them victory.

Megan Rapinoe has already scored twice in the tournament, with the USWNT having scored four and conceded four.

“We still feel we can win the tournament, which was the goal from the outset," Ellis said on Monday's press conference.

"It may be challenging, in terms of having to rely on another result, but I think this team right now is very focused.”

Said Morgan of the Brazil team: "They’re always a fun team to face because there is so much transition. They attack with a lot of numbers, which means at times they’re vulnerable defensively if they give up the ball."