USA-based Accam makes Ghana snub admission

The 29-year-old speaks on being sidelined from the Black Stars since 2017

attacker David Accam admitted his struggles at club level in recent times have made him unworthy of a call-up for international duty with the Black Stars.

The winger, who currently plays club football for Major League Soccer ( ) side Nashville FC, has been in the international wilderness since being invited for a double-header of friendlies against and USA in 2017.

Ghana's latest squad, a 23-man roster for upcoming back-to-back (Afcon) qualifying games against Sudan, was announced earlier this month.

More teams

“No, I don’t feel like that [bad for missing out on national team call-ups] because in the last two years, personally I don’t think I have performed really well to deserve a national team call-up," Accam told Footballmadeinghana.

“I’ve had like three surgeries in the last two years and that has made me not to perform well.

“It’s a motivation to perform well if you want to come back to the national team because there are a lot of players performing weekly for their teams [clubs].

"If you want to go back to the national team, it means you also have to perform well.

Article continues below

“At the moment, I haven’t done it so I don’t feel neglected. I just feel like it’s a motivation for me to work harder."

Accam is hoping to rediscover his once outstanding form with Nashville this season.

The 29-year-old was a member of Ghana's silver-winning side at Afcon 2015.