Urgent decision from the Spanish Football Federation in mourning for the death of Jesús

The Royal Spanish Football Federation have suspended Tuesday's matches in the Copa del Rey and the Copa de la Reina as a mark of mourning. The decision follows the death of Tenerife striker Jesús de Miguel at the age of 30, after the violent collision he suffered during his side's match against FC Andorra.

An official statement explained that the move came as an expression of respect and solidarity following the player's death. The federation confirmed the suspension of the first-round fixtures in the Copa del Rey "MAPFRE" and the Copa de la Reina "Iberdrola", both of which had been scheduled for today.

Officials also cancelled the presentation ceremony in Almendralejo for the friendly between Spain's under-21 side and Japan.

New dates for the postponed matches will be announced in the coming days, along with the amended competition schedule. The federation has yet to set an alternative date.

The statement closed with condolences to the family of Jesús de Miguel, his friends and admirers, and to Tenerife and their supporters. Spanish football, it said, stands alongside them in these difficult moments.