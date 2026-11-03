Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
Jesús Owono Jesús de MiguelLaLiga2
Abdelmawgood Samir
Translated by

Urgent decision from the Spanish Football Federation in mourning for the death of Jesús

Tenerife vs FC Andorra
Tenerife
FC Andorra
Segunda Division
Spain
Andorra

What is it?

The Royal Spanish Football Federation have suspended Tuesday's matches in the Copa del Rey and the Copa de la Reina as a mark of mourning. The decision follows the death of Tenerife striker Jesús de Miguel at the age of 30, after the violent collision he suffered during his side's match against FC Andorra.

An official statement explained that the move came as an expression of respect and solidarity following the player's death. The federation confirmed the suspension of the first-round fixtures in the Copa del Rey "MAPFRE" and the Copa de la Reina "Iberdrola", both of which had been scheduled for today.

Officials also cancelled the presentation ceremony in Almendralejo for the friendly between Spain's under-21 side and Japan.

New dates for the postponed matches will be announced in the coming days, along with the amended competition schedule. The federation has yet to set an alternative date.

Next matches
BAD

BAD

Copa del Rey

04 Nov 2026

TEN

TEN

AND

AND

Segunda Division

08 Nov 2026

MLL

MLL

The statement closed with condolences to the family of Jesús de Miguel, his friends and admirers, and to Tenerife and their supporters. Spanish football, it said, stands alongside them in these difficult moments.

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Follow GOAL on Google