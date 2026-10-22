After 21 minutes, Kane collected the ball following an opposition corner and took a goal kick a few metres from goalkeeper Manuel Neuer. Few strikers would do that, but the Englishman is no ordinary penalty-box forward. There's a reason he's compared to an American football quarterback: his pass found Alphonso Davies, who had raced clear of the Arsenal defence. Serge Gnabry had the first big chance of the match, but David Raya saved brilliantly.

Throughout the match, Kane dropped deep into his own half, surprising even Germany coach Jürgen Klopp, to direct and dictate play. He took on that role to an even greater extent than usual. Yet he also set up Davies for the 1-0 lead, then won the penalty for 2-1 and duly converted it himself. The 33-year-old made history, too. According to data provider Opta, Kane became the first player in the history of the Champions League, since records began in the 2003/04 season, to score a goal, provide an assist and take a goal kick.

Asked about his outstanding pass after the final whistle, Kane replied with a question of his own: "The goal kick or the assist?" His assist for Davies' opening goal was just as good, finding him "Into a space that doesn't exist," as Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta acknowledged.

"I feel like I see pictures on the pitch," Kane explained when asked. "I said to Phonzy before the game: 'When I have the ball, make the runs and I'll try to find you.'" On social media, in the press and among pundits, Kane's performance drew astonishment worldwide.

Everyone hails Harry Kane: "He may be the best player England have ever had"

"I've never seen a centre-forward take a goal kick," enthused Gunners legend Thierry Henry, adding: "He doesn't play the game, he thinks it!" Steven Gerrard praised him: "He may be the best player England have ever had. I can't give him a bigger compliment than that." Even Declan Rice, scorer of the goal that made it 2-2, stressed: "It's his time. He keeps getting better with age, and today he was incredible and quite ridiculously good."

International praise followed. Kane was "as irrepressible and inspiring as ever", wrote the Daily Mail, while the Sun hailed him: "Kane - who else - played the perfect pass." The BBC observed: "Even by Harry Kane's remarkable standards, this was hugely impressive. A moment of remarkable genius."

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Harry Kane is among the favourites: When will the Ballon d'Or be awarded?

In Spain, the striker's performance also won high praise. "Kane demonstrated his playmaking qualities with a sensational through ball," wrote Mundo Deportivo. Sport described "outstanding work" and "an impressive performance". Such praise was far from guaranteed, given that the goalscorer is regarded as the biggest rival to LaLiga stars Lamine Yamal (Barcelona) and Kylian Mbappe (Real Madrid) at Monday's Ballon d'Or ceremony.

While the two superstars have engaged in some questionable self-congratulation over recent weeks and months to promote their own claims, Kane remained restrained. "I don't like talking about myself. For now, the focus is on the game at the weekend (against SC Freiburg; editor's note), and then I hope I can enjoy Monday."