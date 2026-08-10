Until his fate is decided: Carvajal turns to the Spanish Football Federation

Dani Carvajal, the former Real Madrid captain, has turned to the Spanish Football Federation's facilities in Las Rozas to keep himself in shape, with his future still very much up in the air.

According to the Spanish newspaper "Marca", Carvajal is training at the federation's base alongside former Real Madrid teammate Joselu, mixing gym work with sessions out on the pitch.

Both men are grafting hard while they wait for the next chapter of their careers to open up, determined to stay at peak fitness whatever comes their way.

Carvajal boasts a glittering career at Real Madrid, having grown into one of the club's most prominent leaders in recent years. Joselu, meanwhile, carries plenty of experience in Spanish football. That is why the pair's futures draw such interest, even though neither is currently attached to a club.

Their sessions in Las Rozas tell you everything. Neither man wants the doubt over his future to dent his sharpness, so the physical work goes on until a new destination becomes clear.

Few players embody the modern Real Madrid quite like Carvajal. He came through the club's youth ranks, spent a brief spell with Germany's Bayer Leverkusen, then returned to the Bernabeu in 2013.

Since coming back, the Spanish full-back has been a fixture in the Madrid side. He has won a stack of titles, most notably the Champions League and La Liga, worn the captain's armband and lifted the European Championship with Spain.

Joselu's path has been far more nomadic. He started out at Celta Vigo's academy before a short stint with Real Madrid's first team, then took in spells across Germany, England and Spain with the likes of Hoffenheim, Eintracht Frankfurt, Hannover, Stoke City, Newcastle, Alaves and Espanyol. He returned to Real Madrid on loan in 2023-2024, playing an influential role in their Champions League triumph, before moving on to Qatar's Al-Gharafa.

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