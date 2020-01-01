Unpopular decisions necessary amid wait for Serie A return - Spadafora

The politician is desperate to have sport back but remains focused on putting safety first

's minister for sport Vincenzo Spadafora said while being extremely prudent is the "most unpopular" thing to do, it is necessary amid the wait for 's return after the coronavirus outbreak.

Serie A was suspended indefinitely in March due to Covid-19 and the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) has already stated that the 2019-20 season will not resume until the health and safety of all concerned can be guaranteed.

Spadafora is hoping to confirm a May 4 date for the return to Serie A training as soon as possible, with the current restrictions on movement and outdoor activities set to end on May 3.

There have been reports that seven clubs, including and , are against the resumption of the campaign, while others are keen to complete the campaign, which had a point clear of atop the table through 26 games.

Spadafora provided a personal update, writing via Facebook on Wednesday: "I too am a fan who misses watching his team.

"I was waiting for the Euros [European Championship] this summer with great enthusiasm, but that tournament was postponed, along with the Olympics, the Giro d'Italia and all sporting competitions in our country.

"It is enormously disappointing, within a far stronger and deeper pain for the awful tragedy that has struck the nation, Europe, the entire world.

"I can assure you that maintaining this approach of being extremely prudent is the most unpopular thing I could do, but we have the duty and the responsibility to make sure the whole country and world of sport can get through this emergency as soon as possible.

"There are many rights to be protected, workers who are having financial difficulty and deserve the right consideration. I met with the FIGC today, but also 19 presidents of various sporting disciplines who deserve attention too.

"I will do everything to ensure that in the upcoming government decree, we include all the regulations that guarantee the world of sport and its workers the necessary support so that not one single club, federation or person has to lose their job."

Italy has been hit particularly hard by Covid-19 with over 25,000 deaths to date, but the number of confirmed cases is now finally dropping.