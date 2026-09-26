Whether Ismael Saibari can call himself an Africa Cup winner still has not been settled. His Morocco side lost the final against Senegal in Rabat on 18 January on the pitch. But after the Senegal team left the field, Morocco appealed to CAF and won, a decision Senegal are now contesting in turn. A hearing at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) is set for 8 October, after which a final decision will be made.

Saibari himself played an unsavoury role in the final, which descended into turmoil, namely in the so-called towel affair. In pouring rain in Rabat, Moroccan ball boys tried to steal the towel of Senegal keeper Edouard Mendy. Morocco captain Achraf Hakimi and Saibari, who had already been substituted by then, eagerly joined in. Saibari later called his behaviour "a mistake" and apologised for it.

CAF then came down hard, issuing fines and banning Saibari for three and Hakimi for two internationals in CAF competitions. Morocco appealed, the fines were scrapped and the bans cut to one match each. Saibari and Hakimi served those on Friday evening in Morocco's 2-0 win over Gabon in Africa Cup qualifying. The pair remain in the squad, though, and should therefore be available for the second qualifying match away to Lesotho on Tuesday as well as the friendly against Ghana next Sunday.

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Ismael Saibari is in line for a big chance at Bayern Munich

Once the international break ends, Saibari could be in line for even more minutes in big matches at Bayern Munich because of Jamal Musiala's injury. Musiala had recently been hitting his stride, but a torn muscle fibre in his right thigh has now stopped him in his tracks. It happened in the warm-up before Germany's Nations League duel with the Netherlands on Thursday.

Musiala is reportedly set to be out for three to four weeks. He is certain to miss the upcoming matches against FC Augsburg and Viking Stavanger, and could also be absent for the two blockbusters that follow against RB Leipzig and Arsenal. Saibari would then be a leading candidate to replace Musiala in central attacking midfield. The other candidates are Serge Gnabry, who has himself only just recovered, as well as Lennart Karl.

Following a strong World Cup with Morocco, Saibari moved from PSV Eindhoven to Munich in the summer for 50 million euros. The 25-year-old has featured in all seven of Bayern Munich's competitive matches so far, but has started only three. After three assists, he scored his first competitive goal for Bayern Munich in the 7-0 win over Union Berlin immediately before the international break.