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Universitatea Craiova vs Egnatia: Kick-off time

Conference League - Game Week 3 5 Nov 2026 - 15:00 Stadionul Ion Oblemenco

Universitatea Craiova and Egnatia kick off at 21:00 on 05.11.2026.

Universitatea Craiova vs Egnatia today: TV channel and live stream

Universitatea Craiova and Egnatia: Recent results

Four wins, one draw and no defeats in their past five competitive matches give Universitatea Craiova plenty of momentum. They most recently beat Botosani 2-1 in Liga 1, while a 5-0 away win at Sepsi OSK showed their attacking strength. Craiova most recently beat Inter Club d'Escaldes 3-1 in the Conference League.

Egnatia have three wins, one draw and one defeat from their last five matches. Their most recent victory came away to KF Tirana, whom they beat 2-1 in the Albanian league. In the Conference League, Egnatia most recently drew 1-1 with Aarhus GF. Their only defeat in this period was a 2-1 loss to FC Dinamo City.

Universitatea Craiova vs Egnatia: Line-ups

Universitatea Craiova vs Egnatia: Form

Universitatea Craiova vs Egnatia: Head-to-head record

Universitatea Craiova vs Egnatia: Tables