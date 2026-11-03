Before the Ballon d'Or was awarded, Lamine Yamal and Kylian Mbappe spent weeks campaigning hard (and rather embarrassingly), while Harry Kane, ever the modest English gentleman, kept quiet and let his performances speak for themselves.

Now the 33-year-old Bayern Munich striker has been voted the best footballer in the world without any self-promotion, and praise is pouring in from around the globe. He has started talking about himself, his career and his qualities, too.

At the press conference ahead of Bayern Munich's Champions League match against Atletico Madrid on Tuesday (9pm), Kane said: "I have a unique style and, in that respect, I'm a unique Ballon d'Or winner,"

"There aren't many strikers who play like I do, who produce my numbers while also dropping into midfield and defence and helping out in many different areas," Kane explained, sounding unusually self-focused. He even sees a chance to leave a legacy: "Maybe that will change how number nines are viewed in the future and give young players a different approach to playing in that position. I'm proud."

Jose Mourinho's decisive influence on Harry Kane

At his former club Tottenham Hotspur, Kane worked with Jose Mourinho for only around a year and a half, but the coach apparently played a special role in turning him into a complete striker. Mourinho is now back at Real Madrid. "When I came into Tottenham's first team, I was more of a number nine," Kane recalled. His long-time coach Mauricio Pochettino used him as a traditional centre-forward.

"Jose then gave me more freedom. I knew passing was one of my greatest strengths. Maybe it just hadn't been so noticeable because I was seen as a striker," Kane said. He specifically recalled a "conversation with Jose about fulfilling my full potential. From that moment on, my game changed a little."

Cameras caught that moment with the self-proclaimed "Special One". Amazon Prime were following Spurs through the season for their "All or nothing" series. Mourinho spoke about wanting to turn Kane into a "Movie Star" of football. Kane, who had previously said he wanted to reach the level of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, nodded in agreement. Seven years later, he is where Messi and CR7 once were.

In the 2020/21 season under Mourinho, Kane finished as the Premier League's top scorer and recorded the most assists. Since his €100 million transfer to Bayern Munich in 2023, he has continued that development in impressive fashion.

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Kane and the differences between him and Yamal, Mbappe, Messi and Ronaldo

One week after being voted the world's best footballer, Kane kept returning to the word "proud" at his press conference. Unlike his rivals Yamal and Mbappe, or the former serial winners Messi and Ronaldo, he was not regarded as a superstar at a young age. He does not exude their glamour and will never achieve their worldwide fame.

"My path was a bit different from that of other Ballon d'Or winners. After difficult moments, especially at the start of my career, people perhaps didn't think I would reach this level. But thanks to hard work, resilience and determination, I made it," Kane said, before taking an indirect swipe at his critics: "People who know football and understand football have always been fans of me, how I play and how I approach games."

Kane also recalled the ridicule he faced during his long wait for a title. Before winning two league titles and the DFB Cup with Bayern Munich, he had won nothing with Tottenham, the club closest to his heart. The defeat to Liverpool in the 2019 Champions League final was particularly painful. It came at Madrid's Estadio Metropolitano, where he now returns with Bayern Munich to face Atletico.

"I have the chance to erase the painful memory of 2019," Kane said. He could make a start this Tuesday. The greater chance will come on 5 June, when the Champions League final takes place here again.