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Union Berlin vs RB Leipzig: Kick-off time

Bundesliga - Game Week 10 21 Nov 2026 - 09:30 Alte Foersterei

Union Berlin host their Bundesliga table neighbours RB Leipzig at the Alte Försterei. Leipzig travel to Berlin in fourth place, while 16th-placed Union desperately need points in the relegation battle.

Union have lost four of their last five competitive matches, including a 2-0 league defeat to Freiburg and a bitter 5-0 DFB Cup loss to Cologne. Mauro Lustrinelli's side have scored only twice in that spell.

Leipzig, by contrast, have won three of their last five competitive matches. Their latest result, an impressive 5-2 win over Augsburg, showed the attacking quality that defines the Red Bulls.

Brajan Gruda is leading the way at Leipzig. Since arriving on loan from Brighton, the 22-year-old has become one of the league's most in-form attacking players. He also impressed in his first two appearances for the Germany national team. After the international break, coach Martin Demichelis urged his players to keep their feet on the ground and expects them to perform straight away on their return to club football.

For Union, more than three points are at stake. They want to turn the Alte Försterei into a fortress, but their recent form raises doubts. Leipzig arrive with momentum, confidence and individual quality.

Here's where to watch the match live and what else you need to know.

This week's talking points: Union Berlin and RB Leipzig

Union Berlin have drawn one and lost four of their last five competitive matches, scoring just two goals and conceding ten. Their most recent results were a 2-0 friendly defeat to Wolfsburg and a 2-0 Bundesliga loss to Freiburg. Their best result in that period was a 1-1 league draw with Cologne.

RB Leipzig have won three and lost two of their last five competitive matches, scoring 14 goals and conceding seven. Most recently, they beat Augsburg 5-2 in the Bundesliga. Their only competitive defeat in that period was a 3-2 loss to Manchester City in the Champions League.

Union Berlin vs RB Leipzig: Line-ups

Union Berlin vs RB Leipzig: Form

Union Berlin vs RB Leipzig: Head-to-head record

Union Berlin vs RB Leipzig: League tables