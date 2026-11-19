Share Follow GOAL on Google

A press report said on Thursday that Portugal player Bruno Fernandes has been accused of disrespecting the legendary Cristiano Ronaldo after the recent Nations League match against Wales.

Advertisement

According to The Sun, accusations of disrespect towards Cristiano Ronaldo overshadowed Portugal's thrilling 3-2 win over Wales.

Portugal top the group with 15 points. Norway sit second on nine, ahead of Denmark on head-to-head record with the same tally, while Wales prop up the table with 3 points.

Bruno Fernandes scored the opener while wearing the captain's armband, but handed it to João Cancelo when he was substituted.

As he left the pitch, the Manchester United captain pointed towards Cancelo and told the television cameraman: "Film the captain."

Advertisement Advertisement

His teammate joined in the fun, grinning broadly as he pointed to the armband on his arm, the one Ronaldo used to wear.

Related Topics

The clip quickly went viral. Many felt Fernandes was mocking the Portugal legend, who retired after falling out with coach Jorge Jesus and left the camp during the last international break.

One viewer commented: "They are mocking the greatest player of all time", while another said: "These players are ungrateful."

Advertisement

Not everyone was annoyed, though. One viewer gleefully commented: "Hahahahaha nobody respects Cristiano."

Others suggested the players may simply have been celebrating Cancelo wearing the armband for the first time.

Advertisement

One insisted: "The teammates are celebrating the first time Cancelo has worn the captain's armband, by the way."

Whatever Fernandes meant, Ronaldo, 41, clearly still casts a long shadow over Portugal in their first international break since his retirement.

Advertisement

Criticism of Portugal's performance

The win in Wales kept Portugal six points clear of Denmark and Norway, who sit joint second in Group 4.

The performance raised more questions, though. Craig Bellamy's side exploited defensive weaknesses and threatened to pull off an upset.

Advertisement

Bruno praises Cristiano

Only a few weeks ago, Bruno Fernandes heaped praise on Cristiano Ronaldo, saying: "Regarding Cristiano, I spoke to him, and what I told him I repeat here: the most important thing is that, whatever happens, Cristiano Ronaldo will never stop being the greatest symbol of our national team, of football in our country and of Portugal, because of what he has given not only in Portugal but all over the world."

He added: "He has a reserved place, not only among the best players of all time, but also in the hearts of all Portuguese people. The most important thing is that we stop stirring up division. There are no divisions within the national team, it is one and will remain so, despite the noise that may come from outside. Every house must solve its problems behind closed doors, and I believe the national team must work in this way."