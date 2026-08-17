Enzo Fernandez could yet swap Chelsea for Manchester City. The English club have kept the Argentine on their list of targets this summer, in line with the wishes of manager Enzo Maresca, and the Blues have not slammed the door on a sale despite warning off would-be suitors.

Spanish newspaper as have thrown up a surprise on this front, revealing that the Chelsea board have been in contact with Portuguese agent Jorge Mendes to help speed up the Argentine's departure.

The report claims the Chelsea board have put Mendes front and centre of the moves around Enzo's future. The Portuguese agent played a part in the player's transfer to the London club, and he also has a relationship with Chelsea owner Behdad Eghbali.

Mendes has spent the summer in contact with Javier Bastori, Enzo's agent, while Manchester City look to reopen negotiations over the deal. That suits their manager Enzo Maresca, who previously worked with the player at Chelsea.

City had lodged an initial verbal offer worth 120 million euros, close to the amount Chelsea paid Benfica for Enzo four seasons ago.

The London club's board knocked it back and publicly confirmed the player is not for sale. Even so, the newspaper indicates Chelsea have not closed the door on Enzo's departure. The idea of selling him has been on the table inside the club since the end of last season, especially if a suitable financial offer arrives.

Chelsea want around 140 million euros, the equivalent of 120 million pounds, to let the player go. Manchester City are trying to drive the cost down, despite having the means to move, especially with the potential sale of Brazilian Savinho. Maresca reckons Enzo can fill the gap left by Rodri in his new project, having helped develop the Argentine's goalscoring side during their time together at Stamford Bridge.

Blues manager Xabi Alonso, meanwhile, views Enzo as one of the building blocks of his project at Chelsea. He may sanction the exit if he lands a suitable replacement.

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